Scoring my 2016 predictions

Scoring my 2016 predictions

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Kiwiblog

National will poll higher than Labour and Greens combined in at least 80% of public polls - polled higher in all five Colmar Bruntons, 10/11 Roy Morgans and both TV3 polls so 17/18 polls - 1/1 David Shearer will be appointed the Government's Special Envoy for the Middle East - 0.5/1 - ended up UN envoy for South Sudan John Key will host two of the five permanent members of the Security Council in NZ in 2016 - only had one - France - 0.5/1 One or more Labour Maori MPs will break ranks with Labour on a major policy or issue - did any of them except Kelvin say anything this year? 0/1 The Greens will declare more large donations than Labour in their annual return to the Electoral Commission - easy win $237,000 to Greens and $0 to Labour - 1/1 The NZ Herald will publish more stories about Max Key than about the Maori Party, ACT Party and United Future combined - Max Key 135, Maori Party 263, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiwiblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,480

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC