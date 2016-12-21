Scoring my 2016 predictions
National will poll higher than Labour and Greens combined in at least 80% of public polls - polled higher in all five Colmar Bruntons, 10/11 Roy Morgans and both TV3 polls so 17/18 polls - 1/1 David Shearer will be appointed the Government's Special Envoy for the Middle East - 0.5/1 - ended up UN envoy for South Sudan John Key will host two of the five permanent members of the Security Council in NZ in 2016 - only had one - France - 0.5/1 One or more Labour Maori MPs will break ranks with Labour on a major policy or issue - did any of them except Kelvin say anything this year? 0/1 The Greens will declare more large donations than Labour in their annual return to the Electoral Commission - easy win $237,000 to Greens and $0 to Labour - 1/1 The NZ Herald will publish more stories about Max Key than about the Maori Party, ACT Party and United Future combined - Max Key 135, Maori Party 263, ... (more)
