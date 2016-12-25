'Save some Christmas pudding for me': Troops send holiday messages home
This Christmas about 2,300 Australian soldiers, sailors and aircrew are deployed around the world as part of ongoing operations including in Iraq, Afghanistan, the broader Middle East region and South Sudan, as well as in Australia's northern waters. Dr Highland, a science officer from the Defence Science Technology Group who did not give her first name, sent her thanks to her colleagues in Australia.
