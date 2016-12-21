One Killed, 2 injured in South Sudan bus ambush
One person died on spot and three others wounded in an ambush that involved two Ugandan registered buses and three other vehicles in South Sudan. The incident happened at 11:30pm, Thursday, at Amer junction, 90 Kilometres from the South Sudan capital Juba.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Monitor.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC