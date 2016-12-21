New UN chief wants consensus but face...

New UN chief wants consensus but faces antagonistic Trump

6 hrs ago

Antonio Guterres takes the reins of the United Nations on New Year's Day, promising to be a "bridge-builder" but facing an antagonistic incoming U.S. administration led by Donald Trump who thinks the world body's 193 member states do nothing except talk and have a good time. The former Portuguese prime minister and U.N. refugee chief told reporters after being sworn-in as secretary-general on Dec. 12 that he will engage all governments - "and, of course, also with the next government of the United States" - and show his willingness to cooperate on "the enormous challenges that we'll be facing together."

Chicago, IL

