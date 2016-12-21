N. Korea ranks No. 1 for military spe...

N. Korea ranks No. 1 for military spending relative to GDP: State Department report

North Korea ranked No. 1 in the world for military expenditures relative to its gross domestic product between 2004-2014, spending nearly a quarter of its GDP on the armed forces, an annual State Department report showed Thursday.

