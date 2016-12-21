Mt Albert byelection: National backs off

Mt Albert byelection: National backs off

Monday Dec 19

Prime Minister Bill English has today confirmed a byelection will be held in Mt Albert on Saturday February 25 after Labour's David Shearer quit Parliament to head the UN mission in South Sudan.. Photo / File The National Party has waved the white flag in the upcoming Mt Albert byelection - announcing it will not stand a candidate.

Chicago, IL

