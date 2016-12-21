Maryland Rep: 'Kerry and Obama wanted to disadvantage Israel'
Maryland Representative Whip Steny Hoyer reacted on Tuesday night reported that Secretary of State John Kerry and outgoing US President Barack Hussein Obama intended to lay out a formulation that would disadvantage Israel in any future negotiations on a final settlement with the Palestinian Authority. "I urged the Administration to veto the recently passed U.N. Security Council resolution regarding Israel and settlements.
