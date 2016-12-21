Japan will oppose South Sudan arms em...

Japan will oppose South Sudan arms embargo, government source says

Wednesday Dec 21

Japan will oppose a U.S.-backed draft U.N. Security Council resolution to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan, government sources said Wednesday. Japan is apparently concerned that if the council adopts the resolution, South Sudan will retaliate against U.N. representatives on the ground, including peacekeepers like Ground Self-Defense Force members from Japan, a diplomat close to the negotiations said.

Chicago, IL

