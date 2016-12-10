Humanitarian Alain Lapierre remembere...

Humanitarian Alain Lapierre remembered for 'countless lives' he changed

Alain Lapierre was remembered Monday as a compassionate man who lived an exemplary life helping some of the most vulnerable people in times of crisis during a remarkable 25-year career as a humanitarian aid worker. Lapierre, who was in his early 50s, died on Christmas morning after a year-long struggle with lung cancer, CARE Canada confirmed in a statement Monday.

