Handball: Uganda loses to Rwanda

Handball: Uganda loses to Rwanda

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: New Vision

IHF Zone V Tournament Selected results Boys Uganda 29 Rwanda 44 Uganda 10 South Sudan 0 Girls Burundi 13 Uganda 52 Kenya 31 Burundi 11 Francis Ongom's stifling performance couldn't help the Uganda men's team as they failed to make it two in two in the ongoing International Handball Federation tournament at UCU, Mukono. Despite his brutal 14 goals against visitors Rwanda, the hosts were drubbed 44-29 in their second game of the tournament Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,194 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,491

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC