Handball: Uganda loses to Rwanda

IHF Zone V Tournament Selected results Boys Uganda 29 Rwanda 44 Uganda 10 South Sudan 0 Girls Burundi 13 Uganda 52 Kenya 31 Burundi 11 Francis Ongom's stifling performance couldn't help the Uganda men's team as they failed to make it two in two in the ongoing International Handball Federation tournament at UCU, Mukono. Despite his brutal 14 goals against visitors Rwanda, the hosts were drubbed 44-29 in their second game of the tournament Monday.

