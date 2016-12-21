Guterres takes reins at UN, looking to make changes
Antonio Guterres assumes the reins of the United Nations on Sunday hoping to breathe new life into the world body, in the wake of its impotence over Syria's humanitarian catastrophe. Antonio Guterres speaks to the media after being sworn in as UN secretary general on Dec 12, 2016.
