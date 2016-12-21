Green Party to stand against Labour i...

Green Party to stand against Labour in Mt Albert by-election

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

Labour will face a contest in its attempt to retain the Mt Albert electorate, with the Greens announcing they will stand a candidate in February's by-election to give voters a choice. The move comes despite National announcing it would not put forward a candidate in the race to replace retiring MP David Shearer - a decision which led to Labour accusing the Government of "running scared".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ... Nov '16 Mullet Omar Simps... 1
News China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold... Nov '16 Hong Kong 1
News South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung... Sep '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol... Sep '16 Dr David Leffler 2
News Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored Aug '16 frilled2b 1
News In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Ritual Habitual 1
News Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15) Jul '15 FASCIST Ukraine 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 277,329,801

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC