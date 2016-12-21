Eritrean businessman robbed of Shs8 billion, killed

A UPDF soldier at the rank of captain has been arrested in connection with the kidnap and murder of an Eritrean businessman with the intention of stealing 2 millon euros from him. Capt Hakim Mangeni and his alleged accomplices; Mr Ben Lumu and Rucy Katuramu were arrested by the police Flying Squad Unit at the weekend over allegations of killing Deniel Weldo.

