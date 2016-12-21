End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha Soumar ,...

End of the year 2016 message, on behalf of Moustapha SoumarA©, the Acting UNMISS SRSG and Head of the United Nations Mission in South Sudan: I would like to extend warm greetings to all the people of South Sudan as we enter this holiday season. As we approach the end of 2016, let us be reminded of the universal values of unity, equality and compassion, which bind us together as human beings - the spirit of Ubuntu .

