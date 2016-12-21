Duckie Thot poses for stunning selfie to celebrate landing in Australia for Christmas
'Honey, I'm home': Next Top Model star Duckie Thot poses for stunning selfie to celebrate landing in Australia for Christmas... after revealing hair stylists on the show left her in tears But South Sudan-born catwalk queen Duckie Thot has sent her fans into a frenzy with her latest Instagram post. Celebrating returning to Australia after spending time in the US, Duckie posed in a red velvet dress at a shopping mall in Melbourne.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC