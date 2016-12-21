Dr. Shaikh Named SB County Physician ...

Dr. Shaikh Named SB County Physician of the Year

Sunday Dec 18 Read more: Edhat

The Central Coast Medical Association awarded Ayesha Shaikh, MD, as the 2016 Physician of the Year for Santa Barbara County. The honor is for a physician who has worked to improve the quality of health care, contributed to the education of other physicians, and engaged in community service and other activities outside of medicine.

Chicago, IL

