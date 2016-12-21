David Shearer: The man who could've been PM, but couldn't quite get there

He's off to South Sudan for the UN's top peacekeeping job, but should he have been in New Zealand's top job first? As David Shearer closes the door to his Mt Albert office on Saturday, he also closes the door on his chances of one day being prime minister. Brought in as Helen Clark's would-be successor in 2009, Shearer has come full circle, exiting parliament to return to a United Nations job, this time heading up peacekeeping efforts in war-torn South Sudan.

