Bishop rips lack of attention to bloodshed in South Sudan

Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe of Yei, South Sudan, has denounced the "deafening silence of the media" and the "indifferent gaze of the international community" in the face of continuing slaughter in the young African country. In an interview with the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano, Bishop Tombe said that the world has ignored the massacres that have cost hundreds of lives in his diocese.

