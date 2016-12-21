'Aleppo now synonym for hell' warns outgoing UN chief

In his last press conference as United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon delivered stark warnings on two issues at the forefront of international concern: that "the carnage in Syria remains a gaping hole in the global conscience;" and that South Sudan faces a risk of genocide as the country leaders have "squandered a peace agreement." "Aleppo is now a synonym for hell", Mr Ban said at UN Headquarters in New York, as he bade farewell to the UN press corps on 16 December 2016.

