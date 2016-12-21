'Aleppo now synonym for hell' warns outgoing UN chief
In his last press conference as United Nations Secretary-General, Ban Ki-moon delivered stark warnings on two issues at the forefront of international concern: that "the carnage in Syria remains a gaping hole in the global conscience;" and that South Sudan faces a risk of genocide as the country leaders have "squandered a peace agreement." "Aleppo is now a synonym for hell", Mr Ban said at UN Headquarters in New York, as he bade farewell to the UN press corps on 16 December 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ekklesia Daily News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Challenges facing refugees push some kids into ...
|Nov '16
|Mullet Omar Simps...
|1
|China Discovers the Price of Global Power: Sold...
|Nov '16
|Hong Kong
|1
|South Sudan faces 'unprecedented' level of hung...
|Sep '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Peace Through Meditation? An Unconventional Sol...
|Sep '16
|Dr David Leffler
|2
|Americans' pleas for help in Sudan ignored
|Aug '16
|frilled2b
|1
|In Warming World of Chaos, Refugee Numbers Hit ... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Ritual Habitual
|1
|Fact Sheets: Key U.S. Outcomes at the UN Human ... (Jul '15)
|Jul '15
|FASCIST Ukraine
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC