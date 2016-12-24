Activity logs of GSDF peacekeepers in South Sudan thrown out amid doubt over cease-fire
The daily activity logs compiled by Self-Defense Forces troops in South Sudan have been dumped, which will make it difficult to examine what their U.N. peacekeeping activities entailed in July, when 270 people were killed by fighting in the war-torn nation. Officials from the Joint Staff of the Defense Ministry, which disclosed the move on Saturday, said the logs, compiled by members of the Ground Self-Defense Force, have been discarded entirely - including in digital form - because they had "ended their useful purpose."
