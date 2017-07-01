Yekwon Sunwoo Wins Van Cliburn Piano Competition, to Play Concert July 22
A panel of international judges awarded Yekwon Sunwoo, 28, of South Korea the Gold Medal at the 15th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in Forth Worth, Texas last month. The top prize, which includes $50,000 and three years of career management, concert tours and recordings, is among the most coveted prize in the United States.
