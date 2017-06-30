Why Trump may hate this big new free ...

Why Trump may hate this big new free trade deal

6 hrs ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

On the eve of a G20 summit with Trump, the leaders of Europe and Japan signed a free trade agreement covering more than 600 million people, 30% of the global economy and 40% of total world trade. They made clear that even as Trump shuns multi-nation trade deals, others are ready to forge ahead with them.

Chicago, IL

