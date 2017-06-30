US says NKorea missile test was with ...

US says NKorea missile test was with ICBM, tensions escalate

South Korean army soldiers ride on the back of a truck during an annual exercise in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Tuesday, July 4, 2017. North Korea on Tuesday claimed it successfully test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile, a potential game-changing development in what may be the world's most dangerous nuclear standoff and, if true, a direct rebuke to U.S. President Donald Trump's earlier declaration that such a test "won't happen!" President Donald Trump waves as he arrives on Air Force One, Monday, July 3, 2017, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., en route to Washington as he returns from Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J..

Chicago, IL

