The Latest: North Koreans praise latest missile launch

TXZ134-144>146-159-040930- Ellis TX-Bosque TX-Hill TX-Navarro TX-McLennan TX- 328 AM CDT TUE JUL 4 2017 ...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MCLENNAN...BOSQUE...HILL...ELLIS AND NAVARRO COUNTIES UNTIL 430 AM CDT... At 325 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking an outflow boundary along a line extending from 7 miles northeast of Ennis to Meridian State Park. The outflow boundary is out ahead of a line of thunderstorms.

