The Latest: Japan focusing on safety after N. Korean launch

In this photo provided by Eighth U.S. Army, South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II, left, and U.S. MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile, right, are fired into the east sea during the combined military exercise against North Korea at an undisclosed location in South Korea, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. North Korea delighted in the international furor created by its first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never give up its missiles or nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of weapons tests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOGY-AM Pittston.