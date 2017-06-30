Suspect of a murder case in Cheongju ...

Suspect of a murder case in Cheongju nabbed: police

15 hrs ago

The South Korean police on Friday nabbed a suspect behind a murder that occurred in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province. The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found in the veranda behind a church parking lot Thursday night.

