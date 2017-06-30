South Korea fires missiles in drills ...

South Korea fires missiles in drills amid stand-off with North

South Korean jets and navy ships have fired a barrage of guided missiles into the ocean during drills in a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

