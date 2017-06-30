South Korea fires missiles in drills amid stand-off with North

South Korean jets and navy ships have fired a barrage of guided missiles into the ocean during drills in a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/south-korea-fires-missiles-in-drills-amid-standoff-with-north-35901449.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35901448.ece/e327d/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-fc6ea710-b70c-463c-b87d-d0267888dbd2_I1.jpg South Korean jets and navy ships have fired a barrage of guided missiles into the ocean during drills in a display of military power two days after North Korea test-launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.