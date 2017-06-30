Shinhwa's Eric ties the knot with Na ...

Shinhwa's Eric ties the knot with Na Hye-mi

Korea Herald

Singer-actor Eric of boy band Shinhwa and actress Na Hye-mi tied the knot at a quiet church ceremony Saturday. The ceremony, attended by family and a number of close acquaintances, took place around 3:30 p.m. at Young Nak Presbyterian Church in Seoul.

Chicago, IL

