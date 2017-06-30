Samsung Electronics to launch refurbi...

Samsung Electronics to launch refurbished Note 7 phones in South Korea from July 7

10 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO: A woman talking on her mobile phone walks past an advertisement promoting Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 at company's headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, October 11, 2016. ) said on Sunday it will start selling a refurbished version of the recalled Galaxy Note 7 smartphone in South Korea on July 7, using batteries different from those that caused some handsets to catch fire last year.

Chicago, IL

