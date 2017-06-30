S. Korea considering NK policy consul...

S. Korea considering NK policy consultative body beyond ideological spectrum

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Korea Herald

South Korea is considering forming a consultative body involving political parties and the civil society to set its North Korea policy that won't be swayed by political views, government officials said Monday. Seoul's unification ministry is mulling over ways to reflect opinions from the government, political parties and civilians in crafting the North Korea policy that can be consistently pursued whether a liberal or conservative administration is in office, according to officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,944 • Total comments across all topics: 282,204,100

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC