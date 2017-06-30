S. Korea considering NK policy consultative body beyond ideological spectrum
South Korea is considering forming a consultative body involving political parties and the civil society to set its North Korea policy that won't be swayed by political views, government officials said Monday. Seoul's unification ministry is mulling over ways to reflect opinions from the government, political parties and civilians in crafting the North Korea policy that can be consistently pursued whether a liberal or conservative administration is in office, according to officials.
