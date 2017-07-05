Robots to aid tourists, clean floors at South Korean airport

ROBOTS will start roaming South Korea's largest airport this summer, helping travelers find their boarding gates and keep its floors clean as the country prepares for its first Winter Olympics game. Starting this month, Troika, a self-driving robot made by LG Electronics, will rove the Incheon International Airport, telling travelers how long it takes to get to boarding gates and escorting them to their flights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.