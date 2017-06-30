Protesters call for legalization of d...

Protesters call for legalization of dog meat trade

Korea Herald

An association of Korean dog meat vendors staged a protest in central Seoul on Thursday, calling on the government to separate dogs as pets and for human consumption and legalize dog meat trade. Nearly 1,500 people gathered near City Hall in one of the largest pro-dog meat rallies ever held in South Korea.

Chicago, IL

