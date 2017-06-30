Pentaport Rock Fest announces third l...

Pentaport Rock Fest announces third lineup for 2017 event

The third and last lineup for the annual rock festival in the western port city of Incheon was announced by its organizer. Brother-sister acoustic duo Akdong Musician, female acoustic duo Bolbbalgan4, hip-hop/R&B singer Zion.T and Japanese rock band Crystal Lake are among the eight new names added to the festival's lineup released on Friday.

