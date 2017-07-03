More N.Koreans Defect Every Day

More N.Koreans Defect Every Day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chosun Ilbo

Five North Koreans fled to South Korea in a small boat on Saturday afternoon by crossing the de-facto maritime border in the East Sea, a government official here said on Sunday. The coast guard sent a ship to rescue them in remote waters northeast of Gangneung, Gangwon Province and escorted the boat carrying four men and one woman to South Korean waters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC