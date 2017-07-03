More N.Koreans Defect Every Day
Five North Koreans fled to South Korea in a small boat on Saturday afternoon by crossing the de-facto maritime border in the East Sea, a government official here said on Sunday. The coast guard sent a ship to rescue them in remote waters northeast of Gangneung, Gangwon Province and escorted the boat carrying four men and one woman to South Korean waters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chosun Ilbo.
