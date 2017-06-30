Missile strike on North Korea unlikel...

Missile strike on North Korea unlikely response to aggression

9 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel & Enterprise

A pre-emptive military strike may be among the "pretty severe things" President Donald Trump says he is considering for North Korea, but it's a step so fraught with risk that it ranks as among the unlikeliest options. Even a so-called surgical strike aimed at the North's partially hidden nuclear and missile force is unlikely to destroy the arsenal or stop its leader, Kim Jong Un, from swiftly retaliating with long-range artillery that could kill stunning numbers in South Korea within minutes.

Chicago, IL

