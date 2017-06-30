In pictures: South Korean barista's Creamarts

Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2017. Picture released on July 3. Photo - Reuters Creamarts, what South Korean barista Lee Kang-bin calls his latte arts, are seen at his coffee shop in Seoul, South Korea, June 30, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.