In phone talks, Abe and Trump agree to step up pressure on nuclear-armed North Korea
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by telephone with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, reaffirming that they would work in conjunction with South Korean leader Moon Jae-in to step up pressure on nuclear-armed North Korea, a top Japanese government spokesman said. Abe and Trump also confirmed that they would hold a trilateral summit with Moon on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit, which begins Friday in Germany, to discuss options for tackling the threat from the North, Kyodo News quoted Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Koichi Hagiuda as saying.
