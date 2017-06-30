[Herald Interview] - Canada wholehear...

[Herald Interview] - Canada wholehearted on global leadership amid 150th anniversary'

With celebrations of Canada's 150th Confederation anniversary scheduled throughout this year, there will be ampler space for Canada and Korea to cooperate within the international sphere, Canadian Ambassador to Korea Eric Walsh said, pointing to Ottawa's intention to play a larger role in global affairs. During a parliamentary speech at the House of Commons in Ottawa on June 6, Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said Canada will "step up" to assume a greater share of international obligation and engagement in a diplomatic vacuum created by Washington.

Chicago, IL

