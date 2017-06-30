Five N Koreans sail across tense bord...

Five N Koreans sail across tense border to S Korea

SEOUL: Five North Koreans in a small boat crossed the sea border into South Korean waters on Saturday , a Coast Guard official said, in an apparent bid to defect to the South. The five people, including four men and one woman, have expressed their wish to live in the South as defectors, the Yonhap news agency reported.

