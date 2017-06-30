First video of former Korean sex slaves ...

The first video footage showing seven Koreans presumed to be sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II was unveiled Wednesday, which researchers claim supports existing evidence and testimonies of Japan's brutal trafficking of Asian women into front-line brothels. The 18-second-long video clip, released by the Seoul Metropolitan Government and the Seoul National University Human Rights Center, features seven female captives of the US-China allied forces in China.

