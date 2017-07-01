Ateneo Blue Rep's Real-Life Fairytale...

Ateneo Blue Rep's Real-Life Fairytales to Travel to South Korea

After a successful run as Ateneo Blue Repertory's 25th Season Premiere, blueREP will bring their original play, "Real-Life Fairytales," to South Korea to compete in the 11th Daegu International Musical Festival. Real-Life Fairytales is a series of five vignettes about contemporary issues such as mental health, body image, and drug use as examined through the lens of the magical and unusual.

Chicago, IL

