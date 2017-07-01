Ateneo Blue Rep's Real-Life Fairytales to Travel to South Korea

After a successful run as Ateneo Blue Repertory's 25th Season Premiere, blueREP will bring their original play, "Real-Life Fairytales," to South Korea to compete in the 11th Daegu International Musical Festival. Real-Life Fairytales is a series of five vignettes about contemporary issues such as mental health, body image, and drug use as examined through the lens of the magical and unusual.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.