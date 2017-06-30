Asian markets lower on economic worries
A currency trader walks by the screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, July 7, 2017. Asian markets were lower on Friday as investors fret about the European Central Bank's unwinding of stimulus programs and a disappointing jobs report by a U.S. payroll company.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May '17
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May '17
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May '17
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
