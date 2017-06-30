1st Armored Brigade Combat Team welco...

1st Armored Brigade Combat Team welcomed home from South Korea at Fort Riley

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The last large group of soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team were welcomed home in a redeployment ceremony at Fort Riley Friday. The group - about 150 soldiers - will be the last large group from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team to return from overseas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Volcano
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,258 • Total comments across all topics: 282,249,729

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC