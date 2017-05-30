Woman embroiled in S. Korean presidential scandal released
A 20-year-old woman who was detained by South Korean authorities over a massive corruption scandal that centers on her jailed mother and the country's ousted president has been released. The Seoul Central District Court on Saturday rejected a warrant request by prosecutors to formally arrest Chung Yoo-ra, saying prosecutors had already gathered the essential evidence they need to push ahead with their investigation.
