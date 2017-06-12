What's behind South Korea's fact-checking boom? Tense...
"Fact-checking" is now one of the biggest buzzwords in South Korean journalism. Google Trends shows that searches for "i ©iOE i2 i " in Korea surged during the 2017 presidential election Read More In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions carry an effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye as they march during a rally calling for Park to step down in Seoul, South Korea.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|12 hr
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Thu
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Thu
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC