"Fact-checking" is now one of the biggest buzzwords in South Korean journalism. Google Trends shows that searches for "i ©iOE i2 i " in Korea surged during the 2017 presidential election Read More In this Nov. 30, 2016 file photo, members of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions carry an effigy of South Korean President Park Geun-hye as they march during a rally calling for Park to step down in Seoul, South Korea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Poynter Online.