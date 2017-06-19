What Netflixa s meaty a Okjaa says ab...

What Netflixa s meaty a Okjaa says about turning animals into food according to director Bong Joo...

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Whittier Daily News

The master South Korean filmmaker - his crime mystery “Memories of Murder,” goofball monster movie “The Host” and Hitchcockian thriller “Mother” are all rightly considered classics - has enjoyed ambition-fueling resources as well as some release-related heartbreaks with his two most recent, mostly English-language productions, “Snowpiercer” and the new “Okja.” The 47-year-old director appeared sanguine about it, though, over coffee in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May 26 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May 25 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,845 • Total comments across all topics: 281,994,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC