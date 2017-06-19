The master South Korean filmmaker - his crime mystery “Memories of Murder,” goofball monster movie “The Host” and Hitchcockian thriller “Mother” are all rightly considered classics - has enjoyed ambition-fueling resources as well as some release-related heartbreaks with his two most recent, mostly English-language productions, “Snowpiercer” and the new “Okja.” The 47-year-old director appeared sanguine about it, though, over coffee in West Hollywood earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whittier Daily News.