US will help release S. Korean prisoners in N. Korea as well: envoy

13 hrs ago

The United States will do its best to help South Korea win the release of its citizens detained in North Korea, the acting US ambassador to Seoul said Wednesday in a meeting with the host country's new foreign minister. "We will do our best to facilitate the return of South Korean prisoners as well," Charge d'Affaires Marc Kannper told Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their first official talks since she took office earlier this week.

