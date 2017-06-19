US will help release S. Korean prisoners in N. Korea as well: envoy
The United States will do its best to help South Korea win the release of its citizens detained in North Korea, the acting US ambassador to Seoul said Wednesday in a meeting with the host country's new foreign minister. "We will do our best to facilitate the return of South Korean prisoners as well," Charge d'Affaires Marc Kannper told Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha during their first official talks since she took office earlier this week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Korea Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Jun 16
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
|US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns...
|May 26
|okimar
|22
|Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform
|May 25
|Faith is mentally...
|1
|S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ...
|May 24
|Buford
|4
|In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer...
|May '17
|Xstain Spot Remover
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC