US President Donald Trump welcomes So...

US President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Xinhua

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: South China Morning Post

Moon suggested that if North Korea released three Americans it is currently holding, it could spur talks, as could a freeze on missile and nuclear tests US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in showed joint resolve on North Korea on Friday despite their divergent philosophies for addressing the nuclear threat, yet the US opened up a new front of discord by demanding a renegotiation of a landmark 2012 trade pact between the two countries. Concluding two days of meetings at the White House, Trump and Moon each delivered tough talk opposing North Korea's development of atomic weapons that could soon threaten both allies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Jun 16 Is the sky blue 2
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse Jun 15 Stands with farts 5
News US urges new sanctions on North Korea and warns... May '17 okimar 22
News Bill Warner Moment: The Problem of Islamic Reform May '17 Faith is mentally... 1
News S. Korean military court convicts soldier over ... May '17 Buford 4
News In South Korea's Presidential Election, A Refer... May '17 Xstain Spot Remover 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,462 • Total comments across all topics: 282,157,774

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC