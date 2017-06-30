US President Donald Trump welcomes South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Photo: Xinhua

Moon suggested that if North Korea released three Americans it is currently holding, it could spur talks, as could a freeze on missile and nuclear tests US President Donald Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in showed joint resolve on North Korea on Friday despite their divergent philosophies for addressing the nuclear threat, yet the US opened up a new front of discord by demanding a renegotiation of a landmark 2012 trade pact between the two countries. Concluding two days of meetings at the White House, Trump and Moon each delivered tough talk opposing North Korea's development of atomic weapons that could soon threaten both allies.

