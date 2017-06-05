US nuclear-powered attack submarine visits Busan port
A US nuclear-powered attack submarine arrived in the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday in what appears to be another show of Washington's military might amid North Korea's continued saber-rattling. The 6,900-ton USS Cheyenne whose home port is Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, entered the ROK Fleet Command in the city, some 450 kilometers south of Seoul, in the morning.
