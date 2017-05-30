US Def. Sec'y Mattis touts Trump pred...

US Def. Sec'y Mattis touts Trump predecessors' Asia policy

Mattis outlined the Trump administration's approach in remarks to reporters traveling with him to Singapore, where he will deliver a policy speech at an international security conference Saturday and meet with several Asian counterparts. He spoke of "reinforcing the international order" while seeking a "peaceful, prosperous and free Asia" - echoes of the traditional U.S. policy goals - without mentioning the narrower challenges of a nuclear North Korea and a rising China.

Chicago, IL

